Juggling multiple stories and deadlines without a unified time tracking tool leads to missed billing and burnout. Freelance journalists face these hurdles without specialized software:
Automated reminders ensure every hour you work is logged and ready to invoice.
Lock tracked time entries so your billing is transparent and verified by clients.
Visual workload insights help you manage deadlines and workload before stress builds.
Export detailed time reports that clarify where every minute was spent.
Tag hours by client or story type to track which assignments drive your income.
Let ClickUp automations handle follow-ups and summaries, freeing you to focus on writing.
Freelancers who demand precision and efficiency in managing their time and income
No more chasing clients or digging through notes. AI handles your tracking effortlessly.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or how hours are distributed across projects.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your time usage and project progress.
Brain logs discussions and ties them to the right assignments seamlessly.
Brain flags overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early so you stay on track.