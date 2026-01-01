Without a specialized system, tracking your hours and managing client projects can become chaotic. Here's what freelance caterers often experience without focused time tracking tools:

Hours lost in manual record-keeping — leading to underbilling and missed income

— leading to underbilling and missed income Inconsistent timesheet submissions — making invoicing stressful and error-prone

— making invoicing stressful and error-prone Difficulty tracking prep, travel, and event time separately — obscuring true project costs

— obscuring true project costs No centralized overview of ongoing gigs — causing scheduling conflicts and burnout

— causing scheduling conflicts and burnout Compliance and tax reporting headaches — with scattered or incomplete records

— with scattered or incomplete records Time data disconnected from client and menu details — hindering profitability analysis

— hindering profitability analysis Chasing client approvals slows billing cycles — impacting cash flow

— impacting cash flow Limited insight into which gigs are most profitable — constraining business growth