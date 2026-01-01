Keeping track of billable hours across multiple projects without a dedicated system can jeopardize your income and project management:
Automated reminders ensure every hour you work is logged and accounted for before invoicing.
Secure approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, unaltered records for client transparency.
Visualize your project hours in real time, allowing you to adjust commitments proactively.
Instantly export comprehensive time records to support project discussions or audits.
Categorize hours by project phase or client to make informed decisions on pricing and efficiency.
Let ClickUp automate reminders, summaries, and alerts so you stay focused on design and delivery.
No more chasing timesheets or manual reporting. AI handles the heavy lifting for you.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends timely nudges to log hours and flags missing entries.
Ask natural language questions like “Which projects lack time logs?” and get instant answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries detailing time spent per project and progress made.
Meetings and design discussions are logged and linked to relevant projects without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, initiates follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.
AI spots missing or irregular time entries early, helping you maintain accurate billing.