Tracking hours without dedicated tools creates chaos that impacts your bottom line:
Automated reminders ensure every minute you work is captured and billed accurately.
Lock entries and approvals guarantee transparent and tamper-proof records for client trust.
Real-time workload views help you balance tasks and avoid burnout.
Export detailed logs with full edit histories to satisfy client and regulatory requirements.
Track hours by client, project, or task to provide transparent billing insights.
ClickUp automates reminders, approvals, and summaries so you focus on accounting, not admin.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged hours or where your time is spent — get answers immediately.
Receive AI-generated summaries of billable hours and project progress before meetings.
Brain logs discussions and maps them to tasks, ensuring no billable time is missed.
AI flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports automatically.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent disputes.