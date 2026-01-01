Tracking investigative hours without a dedicated system disrupts case management and delays justice. Without proper forensic time tracking:
Automated reminders keep every forensic task accounted for before critical deadlines.
Locked entries and audit trails guarantee court-ready time documentation every time.
Workload views highlight capacity issues so you can redistribute forensic assignments early.
Export detailed logs instantly to meet stringent forensic compliance needs.
Tag hours by case or evidence type for accurate budgeting and reporting.
Automated follow-ups and summaries let your team focus on investigations, not paperwork.
Forensic professionals who depend on precise timekeeping to drive case success
Set deadlines once — Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Who’s missing logs?” or “How much time spent per case?” and get immediate AI responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time, workload, and progress.
Meetings, lab analyses, and evidence reviews are logged and linked to cases without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain identifies missing or irregular time entries before they impact investigations.