Tracking time during intense focus sessions is tricky without dedicated tools. Here’s what teams face without Focus Mode-specific time tracking:
ClickUp’s automatic timers start and stop with your Focus Mode, capturing every productive moment.
Focus Mode locks time entries to prevent edits, ensuring reliable data for performance reviews.
Visualize workload spikes and adjust tasks to maintain sustainable deep work rhythms.
Export detailed focus session data with full transparency for stakeholders.
Tag focus hours by project or objective to see real impact and progress.
Automated alerts and AI assistance keep your time logs accurate without manual effort.
Brain Max manages your time tracking, so you stay in the zone.
Set your focus deadlines once. Brain Max sends gentle reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain Max questions like “Which tasks had the longest focus periods?” and get answers instantly.
Brain Max generates summaries of focused hours, task progress, and workload trends ready for you.
Meetings, brainstorming, and untracked discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks.
Brain Max detects overtime, triggers follow-up actions, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain Max spots missing time entries and unusual patterns before they affect your productivity metrics.