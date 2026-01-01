Tracking hours without a specialized system is like navigating without instruments. Flight attendants encounter these hurdles without dedicated time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every duty period is recorded before payroll deadlines.
Lock entries after approval with audit trails that guarantee trustworthy timesheets.
Visual workload insights highlight overbooked schedules so you can adjust proactively.
Comprehensive logs and export-ready records streamline compliance reporting.
Tag and report hours by route, aircraft, or duty type for operational clarity.
Automated notifications and summaries minimize manual follow-ups and errors.
Crew members and operations teams needing precise, compliant time data
No chasing timesheets, no manual reports — just effortless tracking and insights.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask questions like “Which flights lack logs?” or “How many hours logged this week?” and get immediate responses.
Automatic summaries of logged hours, workload, and compliance status await you.
Meetings, pre-flight briefings, and layovers are logged and linked to flight tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without any manual effort.
Brain detects missing logs and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll errors.