Handling driver hours without a centralized platform is like navigating routes blindfolded. Here’s what fleet operations face without dedicated time tracking:
Automated alerts from ClickUp guarantee complete and timely driver timesheet submissions.
Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails, ensuring trustworthy time data.
Workload dashboards highlight drivers nearing overtime limits or excessive hours.
Export comprehensive, tamper-proof logs anytime to meet DOT or local regulatory audits.
Assign hours to specific routes or contracts for transparent fleet cost management.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts—letting you focus on fleet strategy.
Fleet operations that depend on precise driver and vehicle time management
No more chasing logs, generating reports, or manual checks. Brain takes care of it all.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “How were hours distributed across routes?” and get immediate answers.
Brain compiles automatic summaries of fleet time, workload, and progress for your meetings.
Meetings, maintenance, and downtime are logged and assigned to the right vehicles or drivers automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without any manual input.
Brain detects missing or unusual time entries early, helping avoid costly compliance problems.