Relying on generic time tracking methods puts fit out projects at risk of delays and budget overruns. Without dedicated software, teams face:
ClickUp automations ensure every team member submits timesheets on time, keeping projects on track.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate billing and payroll every time.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity to rebalance assignments proactively.
All edits and approvals are logged for audit-ready exports whenever needed.
Tag hours by task or cost center for detailed reporting to keep budgets aligned.
Automated reminders and summaries free your team to focus on project delivery.
Teams where precise time management drives project success
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and highlights missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who’s missing timesheets or where hours were spent — answers in seconds.
AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and progress are ready on demand.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to projects automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain flags missing data and unusual patterns early, preventing costly mistakes.