Without a dedicated time tracking system, fintech startups face critical risks and inefficiencies:
Automated reminders ensure every client billable hour is captured before invoicing.
Lock entries with approvals and audit trails for error-free payroll and billing.
Workload views spotlight capacity issues, helping you rebalance tasks proactively.
Maintain tamper-proof records with complete edit histories for compliance.
Generate detailed reports that tie hours to revenue streams and cost centers.
Automate reminders, approvals, and reporting so your team focuses on innovation.
Teams that thrive on precise, compliant, and actionable time data
No chasing timesheets or compiling reports. The AI does the heavy lifting.
Set submission deadlines once—Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” and get immediate answers.
AI-generated summaries of time and workload are ready when you need them.
Meetings and fintech discussions are logged and mapped to the correct tasks seamlessly.
Brain monitors overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
AI detects missing or irregular entries early, protecting your financial accuracy.