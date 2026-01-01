Tracking billable hours and project time without dedicated tools creates costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders ensure every client-related task is tracked before billing deadlines.
Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee data integrity for client compliance.
Real-time workload views spotlight capacity imbalances to proactively manage assignments.
Export detailed logs and audit trails instantly to support billing and contract discussions.
Tag hours by client, project, or financial model for granular profitability analysis.
Automations handle reminders and reporting, so you focus on financial insights.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How was time allocated?” and get immediate answers.
Receive automated summaries of time, workload, and project progress when you need them.
Meetings and discussions are logged and assigned to the right financial tasks.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain spots missed entries and atypical time patterns early to protect billing accuracy.