Relying on generic time tracking can disrupt your advisory process. Without dedicated software, financial advisors face:
Automated reminders ensure timesheets are completed promptly, preventing lost revenue.
Secure approvals and locked entries guarantee billing accuracy and audit readiness.
Visual workload insights reveal capacity imbalances, allowing for proactive adjustments.
Complete audit trails and export-ready data simplify regulatory adherence.
Tag and report hours by client, service type, or project for precise profitability analysis.
Automated alerts and summaries free your team to focus on advisory work, not tracking.
Say goodbye to manual tracking and hello to intelligent automation.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags late entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or how time is allocated—it responds instantly.
AI-generated summaries provide clear overviews of time, workload, and progress.
Meetings and client calls are tracked and linked to relevant projects without effort.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-up actions, and creates reports autonomously.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep billing accurate.