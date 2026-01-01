Time Tracking Software for Finance Teams

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Finance Teams

Accurately log billable hours, streamline approvals, and analyze workforce expenses — all powered by ClickUp Brain's intelligent automation.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Finance Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Software

Handling time tracking without a dedicated platform can disrupt financial operations. Finance teams face these hurdles without proper tools:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets cause inaccuracies in billing and forecasting
  • Manual entry errors inflate costs and skew budget reports
  • Unseen employee workload leads to burnout impacting productivity and retention
  • Compliance risks rise without audit trails for regulatory reviews
  • Excessive time spent chasing timesheets diverts focus from strategic finance tasks
  • Disconnected time and project data obstruct transparent cost tracking
  • Verifying contractor hours is cumbersome causing billing delays
  • Inaccurate labor cost reporting undermines financial decision-making
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Finance Team Needs

Fragmented data, manual processes, and poor visibility hinder financial accuracy.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Lack of real-time visibility into submissions
  • Approval processes are decentralized with no audit logs
  • Time records disconnected from financial projects and budgets
  • Capacity forecasting based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Real-time monitoring of hours and submissions
  • Integrated approval workflows with audit trails and reminders
  • Full connection between time entries, projects, and financial data
  • Workload views for accurate capacity management
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance reports anytime
Finance Use Cases

Unlock Key Benefits of Advanced Time Tracking for Finance Teams

Manual tracking gaps and delayed insights create financial risk and inefficiency.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Hour Is Captured Before Invoicing

Automated reminders from ClickUp ensure timesheets are submitted ahead of billing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Time Data to Accounting

Approvals and audit logs guarantee financial records are accurate and audit-ready.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overworked Staff Before It Affects Financial Output

Workload views highlight capacity imbalances so you can adjust resources proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete Exportable Records

ClickUp securely stores every time entry and edit, ready to export for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Assign Labor Costs Precisely to Projects and Cost Centers

Tag hours within ClickUp to generate detailed reports that support budgeting and forecasting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Administration

Automated alerts and summaries mean time tracking runs smoothly in the background.

Start Tracking Time Precisely Without the Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which Finance Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where accurate, timely financial data is critical

If You're a Financial Controller

  • Eliminate timesheet bottlenecks. Automated prompts reduce late submissions
  • Quickly identify missing time entries without manual follow-up
  • Approve and lock timesheets efficiently. Secure data ready for audits
  • Confidently close accounting periods with verified labor data

If You're a Project Finance Manager

  • Monitor team capacity against project budgets to avoid overruns
  • Reallocate resources dynamically using real-time workload views
  • Remove reminder headaches. ClickUp automates all follow-ups
  • Approve hours swiftly to keep projects on track and on budget
ClickUp Brain-Powered Efficiency

How AI Transforms Time Tracking for Finance Teams

No manual chasing, no guesswork. Brain takes care of time tracking flawlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Quick Answers Without Searching

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and financial progress await you.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to the right financial tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Operate On Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Early to Protect Financial Accuracy

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect audits.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Finance Team Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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