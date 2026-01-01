Time Tracking Solutions Tailored for Film Production

Precision Time Tracking Crafted for Film Crews

Monitor shoot hours, streamline approvals, analyze production time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI take care of follow-ups effortlessly.
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Production Challenges

Why Film Production Companies Demand Specialized Time Tracking

Managing shoot schedules and crew hours without a unified system is like directing in the dark. Here’s what film production teams face without dedicated time tracking:

  • Incomplete or late timesheets disrupt payroll and budgeting — delays stall production timelines
  • Manual spreadsheets cause costly errors — inaccurate hours lead to budget overruns
  • Lack of visibility on crew capacity — risks of burnout and missed deadlines grow
  • Compliance with labor laws gets complicated — no clear audit trail for overtime or breaks
  • Managers waste hours chasing entries — time better spent on production oversight
  • Time data disconnected from project milestones — hampers decision-making and forecasting
  • Verifying contractor and freelancer hours is a headache — disputes over billing arise
  • Financial reporting lacks precision — making cost control a guessing game
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Outdated Time Tracking Tools Fail Film Production Teams

Fragmented systems and manual processes slow down your shoot and budget management.

Conventional Time Tracking Methods

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • No real-time insight into submissions or delays
  • Approvals managed through email with no audit records
  • Time entries disconnected from specific shoots or tasks
  • Crew workload estimated without data-driven insights
  • Compliance records incomplete and cumbersome to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Film Production

  • All timesheets submitted and locked within one platform
  • Real-time transparency into crew hours and submissions
  • Automated approvals with reminders and audit trails
  • Time entries linked directly to shoots, scenes, and tasks
  • Workload views that balance crew assignments effectively
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for audits and payroll
Production Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Film Production

Avoid delays, cost overruns, and crew fatigue with streamlined time tracking.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shoot Wraps with Complete Time Records

Automated reminders from ClickUp mean no timesheet is missed before payroll runs.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Payroll Processing

Approvals and locked entries provide audit-ready, error-free time data every time.

ClickUp Views

Spot Crew Overload Before It Impacts Production Quality

Workload views reveal real-time capacity versus actual hours to rebalance assignments promptly.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Enter Audits Confident with Export-Ready Time Logs

Complete entry histories and edits are stored securely for instant export anytime.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance Clear Visibility into Labor Costs per Project

Tag hours by shoot, scene, or department to generate detailed, exportable cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Time Spent on Time Tracking Processes

Automations handle reminders and summaries, so your team can focus on production.

Track Film Production Time Accurately Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Film Production Time Tracking Software

Teams that depend on precise tracking to keep shoots on schedule and budget

If You're a Production Manager

  • Eliminate last-minute timesheet chases. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify missing entries without sifting through emails
  • Approve crew hours with a single click. Lock entries to prevent post-approval changes
  • Approach payroll with clean, verified data every time

If You're a Line Producer or Department Head

  • Monitor crew workloads to prevent burnout and optimize schedules
  • Reassign tasks seamlessly using Workload views without disrupting workflows
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups efficiently
  • Approve timesheets swiftly and focus on managing production priorities
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Follow-Ups or Errors

ClickUp Brain automates your tracking tasks so you never miss a beat.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once, and Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Insights on Time Submissions

Ask, “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Where did crew time go?” and get answers immediately.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of shoot hours, workloads, and progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even Meetings and Discussions

Brain logs production meetings and maps them to the right scenes and tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Production Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Disrupt Production

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting your shoot schedules.

Common Questions

Film Production Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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