Time Tracking Software for Field Work

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Field Teams

Keep accurate records of on-site hours, streamline approvals, monitor labor costs, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to manage follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges

Why Field Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking hours in the field without dedicated tools leads to costly errors and delays. Field teams face unique hurdles without a tailored time tracking system:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt payroll and project billing
  • Manual logs cause inaccuracies — leading to under- or over-billing
  • Limited visibility into worker capacity increases risk of burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance risks rise without proper audit trails for on-site labor
  • Managers waste time chasing submissions instead of overseeing operations
  • Time data disconnected from field tasks creates reporting gaps
  • Verifying contractor hours is challenging — disputes become common
  • Finance lacks confidence in labor cost reports — decisions become guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Field Work

Outdated processes and fragmented data slow field operations and obscure insights.

Legacy Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss and errors
  • No real-time updates on hours worked or task progress
  • Approvals handled via calls or emails with limited transparency
  • Time data isolated from field job management systems
  • Capacity planning relies on manual estimates
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or unavailable

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Digital timesheets submitted and locked within one unified platform
  • Live visibility into hours logged across field teams
  • Automated approvals with reminders and comprehensive audit trails
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and field projects
  • Workload dashboards reveal actual capacity vs scheduled work
  • Easily exportable, tamper-proof records for audits and billing
Field Work Benefits

How Effective Time Tracking Transforms Field Operations

Manual processes and disconnected data limit your team's productivity and accuracy.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Field Hour Is Captured Before Payroll Runs

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so your team submits timesheets on schedule, every time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets Straight to Payroll

Approvals and audit trails in ClickUp guarantee payroll-ready data without last-minute scrambles.

ClickUp Views

Spot Worker Overload and Prevent Burnout Early

With ClickUp’s real-time Workload view, balance field assignments before stress impacts performance.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits With Export-Ready Records

Every time entry and edit is logged and accessible instantly for regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Project and Location

Tag hours in ClickUp by site or job type for detailed, exportable financial reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Time Tracking Administration

Automate reminders, summaries, and alerts so your field team focuses on work, not paperwork.

Track Field Hours Precisely Without Endless Back-and-Forth

Calendar_time tracking
Who It’s For

Which Field Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams needing accurate, real-time field labor data to optimize operations and budgets.

If You Manage On-Site Workers

  • Eliminate chasing timesheets. Automated notifications keep your crew on track
  • Quickly identify missing submissions without manual follow-up
  • Approve field hours in one click. Lock entries to prevent changes after approval
  • Enter every payroll cycle with clean, verified on-site time data

If You Lead Field Operations

  • Monitor team capacity in real time to avoid overload and missed deadlines
  • Reassign tasks directly from workload views without extra meetings
  • Skip reminder emails. ClickUp handles all follow-ups automatically
  • Approve hours swiftly so you can focus on managing projects
AI-Driven Field Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No chasing, no errors, no delays. ClickUp Brain automates every step.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Headaches

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Field Time Insights

Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where hours were spent — get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Status Reviews

Receive automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Field Work, Even the Overlooked Tasks

Meetings and field discussions are logged and linked to the right jobs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Catch Potential Issues Before They Impact Projects

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Field Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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