Tracking hours in the field without dedicated tools leads to costly errors and delays. Field teams face unique hurdles without a tailored time tracking system:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so your team submits timesheets on schedule, every time.
Approvals and audit trails in ClickUp guarantee payroll-ready data without last-minute scrambles.
With ClickUp’s real-time Workload view, balance field assignments before stress impacts performance.
Every time entry and edit is logged and accessible instantly for regulatory reviews.
Tag hours in ClickUp by site or job type for detailed, exportable financial reports.
Automate reminders, summaries, and alerts so your field team focuses on work, not paperwork.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where hours were spent — get instant answers.
Receive automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress before meetings.
Meetings and field discussions are logged and linked to the right jobs automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll errors.