Managing sales time on the road without a dedicated tool creates endless issues:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so reps submit accurate logs before deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries ensure invoicing is based on precise, audit-ready timesheets.
Workload views reveal who’s overloaded so you can rebalance territories proactively.
Every time entry is securely stored with full logs, ready for instant export.
Tag hours to specific accounts or sales phases to pinpoint profitability and resource needs.
Automated reminders and reports let sales teams focus on selling, not paperwork.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Query 'Which reps haven’t logged today?' or 'How much time spent per client?' and get immediate responses.
Brain compiles automatic summaries of hours, workloads, and sales progress.
Meetings and client calls are logged and linked to sales tasks with no extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing logs and unusual patterns early to prevent billing or payroll problems.