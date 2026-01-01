Time Tracking for Field Sales Teams

Track Every Minute in the Field with Precision

Monitor sales reps’ time on-site, automate reporting, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle follow-ups so you focus on closing deals.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Field Sales Teams Demand Specialized Time Tracking Software

Managing sales time on the road without a dedicated tool creates endless issues:

  • Inaccurate or missing time logs — leads to billing errors and lost revenue
  • Manual entries cause costly mistakes — miscalculations impact commissions and forecasts
  • No real-time insight into reps’ availability — missed opportunities and overworked staff
  • Difficulty proving time for compliance and client audits — risky disputes arise
  • Managers waste hours chasing timesheets instead of coaching
  • Disconnected time data and sales activity — no clear picture of productivity
  • Verifying contractor sales hours is complex and error-prone
  • Sales forecasting suffers without reliable time data — decisions lack confidence
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Old-School Time Tracking Hinders Field Sales Success

Scattered data, manual processes, and blind spots slow your sales momentum.

Traditional Tracking Methods

  • Paper logs or spreadsheets filled out after the fact
  • No immediate visibility into submitted timesheets
  • Approvals managed via email threads with no audit trail
  • Time records disconnected from client visits and sales tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to share

ClickUp Time Tracking for Field Sales

  • Mobile-friendly time logging and locking within one platform
  • Live dashboards showing who’s logged hours and who hasn’t
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit history
  • Time linked directly to client accounts, tasks, and deals
  • Visual workload insights to balance field reps’ schedules
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for audits and billing
Field Sales Benefits

Unlock Field Sales Efficiency with Smart Time Tracking

Eliminate guesswork, reduce admin, and empower your sales force with data-driven insights.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Client Visit Time Log Again

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so reps submit accurate logs before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Straight to Billing

Approvals and locked entries ensure invoicing is based on precise, audit-ready timesheets.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overworked Reps Before Burnout Hits

Workload views reveal who’s overloaded so you can rebalance territories proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Confidence

Every time entry is securely stored with full logs, ready for instant export.

ClickUp Reports

Track Time by Client and Deal Stage

Tag hours to specific accounts or sales phases to pinpoint profitability and resource needs.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Time Spent on Tracking Admin Tasks

Automated reminders and reports let sales teams focus on selling, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Sales Time Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Field Sales Time Tracking?

Sales teams that need precise time data to drive revenue and manage workloads.

If You Lead a Field Sales Team

  • Eliminate chasing time logs. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions from your reps
  • Quickly identify who has outstanding timesheets without manual follow-up
  • Approve and lock time entries in seconds. Keep records tamper-proof and reliable
  • Enter every sales cycle with verified data supporting accurate commissions and billing

If You're a Sales Rep on the Road

  • Log time effortlessly from any device, anytime, even offline
  • Skip reminder emails. ClickUp Brain prompts you automatically
  • Track time by client or opportunity without extra steps
  • Spend less time on admin and more time closing deals
Powered by ClickUp Brain AI

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

No follow-ups, instant insights, and automated workflows tailored for sales teams.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheets Manually

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Ask Questions and Get Instant Answers

Query 'Which reps haven’t logged today?' or 'How much time spent per client?' and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain compiles automatic summaries of hours, workloads, and sales progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Hours Automatically

Meetings and client calls are logged and linked to sales tasks with no extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Sales Time Workflows

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Impact Sales

Brain spots missing logs and unusual patterns early to prevent billing or payroll problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Field Sales Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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