Tracking time in the field without dedicated software can derail projects and drain resources. Here’s what field engineers face without tailored time tracking:
Automated reminders make sure timesheets are filled out promptly from any location.
Locked entries and approval workflows guarantee accurate billing and payroll.
Workload dashboards reveal capacity strains so you can balance assignments proactively.
Complete logs and export-ready records simplify audit and contract review processes.
Tag hours by location or project stage for precise reporting and cost control.
Automations handle reminders and reporting so engineers focus on on-site work.
Teams that operate remotely and require precise labor tracking
Focus on the job. AI manages your time tracking details in the background.
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where hours were spent, and get instant responses.
AI-generated overviews of hours worked, workload distribution, and progress save prep time.
Meetings, travel, and incidental tasks are logged and linked to projects without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and produces reports without manual input.
AI spots missing or unusual entries early, preventing payroll errors and delays.