Juggling client visits, travel, and on-site tasks without a dedicated system can disrupt your time management:
Automated reminders guarantee on-time timesheet submissions, so no billable hour slips through the cracks.
Lock entries post-approval with audit trails, delivering invoicing confidence.
Real-time workload views reveal booking conflicts and prevent burnout on the road.
Instantly export detailed logs of time entries and approvals for regulatory peace of mind.
Assign hours to clients, tasks, and projects for granular financial reporting.
Automate reminders and approvals so you focus on client engagements, not paperwork.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags late entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time today?” and get immediate responses.
Automatic summaries of hours, project progress, and workload ready when you need them.
Meetings, travel, and discussions logged and aligned with tasks without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Early detection of missing or irregular time entries to protect billing and compliance.