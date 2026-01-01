Tracking creative hours without a dedicated system leads to chaos on the runway. Here’s what fashion teams face without focused time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every design hour is recorded before deadlines.
Approve and lock entries so your finance team gets accurate, audit-ready data.
Monitor workloads in real time to balance tasks and avoid burnout.
Access detailed logs and edit histories instantly for transparency.
Tag hours by collection or project phase for precise reporting.
Automate reminders and summaries so designers focus on creation, not paperwork.
Teams that thrive on precise time management and creative accountability
No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports. Let AI streamline your process.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain: “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Where was time spent?” and get instant answers.
Receive automatic summaries of hours, workloads, and project progress.
Meetings, fittings, and creative discussions are logged and linked to tasks seamlessly.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect payroll accuracy.