Without a dedicated time tracking system, family therapists face unique hurdles that impact their practice efficiency and client care:
Automated reminders prompt timely session entries so billing is always based on complete data.
Lock entries post-approval with full audit trails ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations.
Workload dashboards reveal when therapists are at capacity so you can balance schedules proactively.
Store detailed, tamper-proof time logs easily exportable for insurance claims and audits.
Tag time entries by client and treatment type to generate precise reports for financial and clinical insights.
Set up reminders, approvals, and summaries that run in the background, freeing therapists to focus on clients.
Professionals dedicated to precise session management and streamlined billing processes
No more chasing entries or compiling reports — Brain automates your time tracking management.
Set submission deadlines once and let Brain send reminders and flag missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where hours are allocated and get immediate insights.
Receive AI-generated summaries on therapist hours and workload ready before meetings.
Brain logs meetings and therapy sessions accurately, linking them to client files.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and prepares reports without manual input.
Brain flags abnormal patterns and missing data before they affect billing or care.