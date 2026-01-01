Without dedicated time tracking software, family law practices encounter significant hurdles:
Automated reminders and AI assistance guarantee timesheets are completed promptly for all cases.
Locked and approved timesheets with audit trails provide transparent billing data.
Workload dashboards highlight capacity issues, helping prevent burnout and missed deadlines.
Complete logs of time entry history support billing audits and regulatory reviews.
Tag hours by client and case, enabling precise financial insights for each matter.
Automations handle reminders and report generation, freeing you to focus on clients.
Legal professionals who depend on precise time records and efficient billing processes
ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking workflows so you focus on your clients, not admin.
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where time is allocated and get answers immediately.
AI-generated summaries provide clear overviews of your team's tracked hours and workload.
Meetings, calls, and case discussions are logged and linked to the right tasks effortlessly.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing or unusual entries early to keep your billing accurate.