Relying on generic timers or manual logs makes exercise tracking inefficient and error-prone. Without dedicated software, fitness enthusiasts and trainers face these hurdles:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders to keep your fitness routine on track.
Log exercise times with precision, ensuring reliable data for progress analysis.
Workload views highlight excessive training loads so you can adjust before injury.
All exercise sessions are stored securely and ready for review anytime.
Generate exportable insights that link time spent to fitness improvements.
Automated timers and reports minimize administrative tasks and maximize workouts.
Individuals and teams committed to data-driven fitness progress
Let AI handle reminders, insights, and error detection so you can focus on fitness.
Set your schedules once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missed sessions.
Ask Brain who missed sessions or how time was spent without scrolling through logs.
AI-generated summaries of training time, intensity, and recovery at your fingertips.
Brain logs warm-ups, cool-downs, and informal sessions linked to your training plan.
AI flags unusual patterns, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing sessions and irregularities early to keep you on target.