Without a specialized time tracking system, executive coaches encounter hurdles that disrupt client management and revenue flow:
Automated reminders and timers ensure every client interaction is accurately captured and billed.
Secure approvals and locked time entries build trust and simplify invoicing.
Real-time capacity insights help you manage your coaching schedule to avoid burnout.
Export detailed, tamper-proof time reports ready for audits, contract reviews, or tax filing.
Tag hours by client, coaching program, or outcome to track ROI and optimize offerings.
Automated follow-ups and report generation free you to focus on client transformation.
Coaching professionals and teams that depend on precise time and client management
Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged sessions or where coaching hours are allocated — answers are immediate.
Brain compiles automatic summaries of your coaching hours, workload, and client progress.
Meetings and discussions are logged and matched to the right clients and projects automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing or irregular entries before they impact billing or client trust.