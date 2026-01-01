Time Tracking Software for Excavation Contractors

Time Tracking Tailored for Excavation Projects

Log work hours effortlessly, manage approvals on the go, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your excavation crew’s time management.
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Common Challenges

Why Excavation Contractors Rely on Specialized Time Tracking

Keeping accurate time records on excavation sites is tougher than it looks. Without dedicated software, contractors face:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets — holding up project billing and payroll
  • Errors from manual logs — miscalculations that eat into profits
  • Unseen overwork — risking fatigue and safety on site
  • No reliable compliance records — vulnerable during audits or disputes
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing times — losing focus on project delivery
  • Fragmented data across tools — making job costing unreliable
  • Difficulty verifying subcontractor hours — leading to billing disputes
  • Limited visibility on labor costs — hampering bid accuracy and budgeting
Old Ways vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn’t Cut It for Excavation Contractors

Manual tracking, disconnected tools, and lack of transparency slow excavation projects down.

Conventional Tracking Methods

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss and error
  • Delays in collecting and consolidating hours
  • Approvals via phone or email, with no audit trail
  • Time records disconnected from job tasks and phases
  • Capacity and resource planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • One platform for logging and locking time entries on site
  • Immediate visibility into crew hours and project progress
  • Automated approvals with reminders and detailed audit logs
  • Seamless link between hours, tasks, and excavation projects
  • Real-time workload views to balance crews and equipment
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records to satisfy regulations
Core Benefits

Unlocking Efficiency: How Effective Time Tracking Empowers Excavation Contractors

Outdated systems and delayed data hold back excavation teams from hitting deadlines and budgets.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Labor Hour is Logged Before Payroll

ClickUp automations prompt timely timesheet submissions so payroll runs smoothly.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Timesheets to Finance

Approval workflows and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready data without last-minute scrambles.

ClickUp Views

Spot Crew Fatigue Before It Hits Safety and Morale

Workload dashboards reveal overworked team members so you can adjust assignments early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Seamless Audit Documentation Anytime

Every time entry and edit is logged and export-ready for compliance or contract reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Job Costs Accurately by Project and Phase

Tag hours by excavation site or task to provide detailed labor cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Tracking Admin Tasks

Automated reminders and summaries keep time tracking running without manual oversight.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Excavation Roles Gain the Most From Dedicated Time Tracking

Teams where precise, up-to-date time data drives efficiency and cost control

Excavation Project Managers

  • Eliminate tedious timesheet chasing. Automated reminders keep crews accountable
  • Quickly identify missing logs without sifting through paperwork
  • Approve hours with confidence. Lock entries to prevent post-approval changes
  • Start every payroll period with clean, verified labor data

Site Supervisors and Foremen

  • Monitor crew workload to prevent fatigue-related risks
  • Reassign tasks dynamically using Workload views—no extra software needed
  • Forget about reminder emails. Brain automates follow-ups
  • Approve team hours swiftly and focus on site operations
AI-Driven Time Management

How Excavation Contractors Can Eliminate Manual Time Tracking Chores

No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports—ClickUp Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Ups Forever

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers on Crew Hours

Ask “Who hasn’t reported today?” or “How are hours distributed across sites?” and get instant AI responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Prepared and Confident

Automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Time for Often Overlooked Work

Meetings, equipment maintenance, and site discussions are logged and linked to tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Catch Problems Before They Affect Payroll

Brain detects missing time entries and unusual tracking patterns early to protect accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Excavation Contractors’ Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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