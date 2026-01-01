Without a dedicated system, managing tutoring hours is chaotic. Here’s what exam prep tutors face without precise time tracking:
Automated reminders keep your session logs complete and timely, so billing is never delayed.
Approvals and audit trails guarantee your reported hours are accurate and final.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity, helping you prevent burnout and maintain quality.
Instantly export detailed time logs for transparent client communication and compliance.
Tag hours by student, subject, or exam type for precise reporting and insights.
Automate follow-ups and summaries so you focus more on teaching, less on paperwork.
Tutors and coordinators who depend on precise session data
Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Where did tutoring time go?” Brain responds instantly.
Automatic summaries of tutoring hours, workload, and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings and prep time are logged and linked to the right students automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual effort.
Brain spots missing logs and unusual patterns early to keep billing and scheduling on track.