Tracking coaching hours without a dedicated system is like grading exams without an answer key. Here’s what exam coaches face without tailored time tracking:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders, so no sessions go untracked before invoicing.
Approvals and audit trails in ClickUp guarantee accurate, tamper-proof coaching hour records.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity versus hours, helping prevent burnout.
ClickUp archives every entry and change with logs you can export instantly.
Tag time by student or subject to produce detailed, export-ready reports.
Automated reminders and alerts mean time tracking happens quietly in the background.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted session logs?” or “How many hours were spent on subject X?” and get immediate responses.
Brain prepares detailed reports on coaching hours, workload, and progress before meetings.
Meetings and informal sessions are logged and linked to the right coaching tasks.
Brain identifies overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain flags missing timesheets and unusual patterns before they impact billing or compliance.