Without a dedicated time tracking system, event planners face chaos behind the scenes:
ClickUp automations keep timesheets on track, so no billable hour is missed before invoicing.
With approvals and locked entries, your billing is backed by accurate, audit-ready data.
Workload views highlight when staff are stretched, giving you time to rebalance assignments.
ClickUp keeps detailed, exportable logs of every time entry and edit for vendor reviews.
Tag hours by project or client to get clear cost breakdowns for better budgeting.
Automated reminders and summaries handle time tracking so you can focus on the event.
Teams that depend on precise time data for smooth event delivery and budgeting
No chasing, no delays, no guesswork – let Brain handle the details.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask “Who’s missing hours?” or “How was time spent?” and Brain responds immediately.
Brain provides automatic summaries of time, workloads, and progress just when you need them.
Meetings, prep, and wrap-up activities are logged and linked to the right event tasks.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep your schedule intact.