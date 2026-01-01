Time Tracking Software for Event Planners

Tailored Time Tracking for Event Planning Professionals

Keep every event on schedule by effortlessly tracking hours, managing approvals, and letting ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your time management.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Event Planners Need Purpose-Built Time Tracking Tools

Without a dedicated time tracking system, event planners face chaos behind the scenes:

  • Inconsistent time records delay billing and vendor payments
  • Manual entry errors lead to budgeting mistakes and overspending
  • Lack of visibility into team hours causes missed deadlines and overbooked staff
  • Compliance risks with contract labor increase without clear audit trails
  • Managers waste hours chasing updates instead of focusing on event success
  • Disjointed tools separate time from tasks causing confusion and inefficiency
  • Difficulty verifying freelance and contractor hours sparks payment disputes
  • Limited insights into labor costs hinder accurate event financial forecasting
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn't Meet Event Planners' Needs

Fragmented processes, delayed updates, and poor integration stall event execution.

Outdated Time Tracking Practices

  • Timesheets sent through email or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • No real-time insight into submissions or delays
  • Approvals processed via email without documentation
  • Time logs disconnected from event tasks and schedules
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Incomplete records complicate compliance and audits

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Immediate visibility into team and contractor hours
  • Integrated approvals with reminders and full audit histories
  • Time entries linked directly to event tasks and projects
  • Dynamic workload views showing planned vs actual capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof documentation for audits and billing
Event Planner Benefits

Unlock What Effective Time Tracking Brings to Event Planning

Avoid costly overruns and last-minute scrambles with precise time insights and automation.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Hour Is Accounted For Before Event Billing

ClickUp automations keep timesheets on track, so no billable hour is missed before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Send Verified Time Records Straight to Finance

With approvals and locked entries, your billing is backed by accurate, audit-ready data.

ClickUp Views

Spot Team Overload Before It Derails Your Event

Workload views highlight when staff are stretched, giving you time to rebalance assignments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Vendor Audits Prepared with Full Logs

ClickUp keeps detailed, exportable logs of every time entry and edit for vendor reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Event or Client

Tag hours by project or client to get clear cost breakdowns for better budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Automated reminders and summaries handle time tracking so you can focus on the event.

Start Tracking Event Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Event Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams that depend on precise time data for smooth event delivery and budgeting

If You're an Event Coordinator

  • Stop chasing late timesheets. Automated reminders ensure submissions before deadlines
  • Quickly see who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve time entries easily. Lock hours so billing is accurate and final
  • Enter every event with verified, up-to-date labor data for flawless execution

If You're a Vendor Manager

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent burnout during peak event periods
  • Reassign tasks seamlessly from the Workload view without offline communication
  • Eliminate timesheet reminder emails. Let ClickUp send follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly so you can focus on event logistics
AI-Powered Time Tracking

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Work In Event Planning

No chasing, no delays, no guesswork – let Brain handle the details.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Headaches

Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask “Who’s missing hours?” or “How was time spent?” and Brain responds immediately.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Event Reviews Fully Briefed

Brain provides automatic summaries of time, workloads, and progress just when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings, prep, and wrap-up activities are logged and linked to the right event tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Event Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Your Event

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep your schedule intact.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Event Planning Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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