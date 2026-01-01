Juggling multiple events, editing sessions, and client meetings without a unified system leads to costly inefficiencies:
ClickUp automations remind you to log time right after shoots and editing sessions.
Lock and approve time entries to send accurate, dispute-free billing.
Visualize your upcoming events and editing deadlines to balance your workload effectively.
Access comprehensive, export-ready time logs and project summaries instantly.
Tag hours by event, client, or task for transparent reporting.
Automate reminders and tracking so time management works quietly in the background.
Say goodbye to manual tracking and focus on capturing moments while AI handles the rest.
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain natural language questions like “Which shoots lack time entries?” and get instant answers.
Brain provides automatic summaries of logged time, project progress, and upcoming deadlines.
Meetings, calls, and editing sessions are logged and linked to the right projects without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and manages approval workflows autonomously.
Brain identifies missing or irregular time entries early to keep projects on track.