Time Tracking Software for Event Management

Time Tracking Tailored for Event Professionals

Monitor every event hour, streamline approvals, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage follow-ups so your team stays on schedule.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Event Managers Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling time without a dedicated system in event management leads to chaos. Here's what event teams face without precise time tracking:

  • Last-minute or missing timesheets disrupt billing and vendor payments
  • Manual entry errors add up — miscalculated hours inflate costs
  • Invisible workload spikes cause event staff burnout before deadlines
  • Compliance risks rise without audit-ready time records for contracts
  • Managers lose hours chasing time entries instead of focusing on event success
  • Time data disconnected from event tasks slows decision-making
  • Freelancer and contractor hours lack verification leading to disputes
  • Financial forecasting lacks accuracy without detailed time insights
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Outdated Time Tracking Doesn’t Work for Event Teams

Fragmented processes and delayed data keep events from running smoothly.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheets sent by email or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • No real-time insight into who has submitted hours
  • Approvals managed through scattered communication channels
  • Time data isolated from event schedules and tasks
  • Resource allocation based on estimations, not real data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and cumbersome to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantages

  • Centralized timesheet submissions locked within one platform
  • Live tracking of team and contractor hours
  • Built-in approvals with automated reminders and full audit trail
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and event milestones
  • Workload dashboard visualizes capacity vs. actual effort
  • Export-ready, secure time records available anytime
Event Management Benefits

Unlock the Power of Time Tracking for Event Management

Avoid delays, miscommunication, and overspending with streamlined time insights.
ClickUp Automations

Never Begin Event Billing Without Complete Timesheets

Automated reminders ensure every team member submits their hours before invoices go out.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Payroll and Billing

Approvals, locked entries, and audit logs guarantee accurate, billable time every time.

ClickUp Views

Detect Staff Overload Before It Derails Your Event

Real-time workload views help balance assignments and prevent burnout during crunch times.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Contract Audits with Confidence

All time entries are securely stored with export-ready logs for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Event or Vendor

Tag hours by event, client, or service to generate detailed cost breakdowns.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent Managing Time Tracking

Automations handle reminders and summaries so your team focuses on delivering great events.

Achieve Precise Time Tracking Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Event Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams that thrive on precise, real-time time management.

For Event Coordinators

  • Stop chasing down missing timesheets. Automated alerts keep submissions on track
  • Quickly see who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve hours effortlessly. Locked entries prevent last-minute edits
  • Enter every event cycle with clean, verified time data ready for billing

For Production Managers

  • Monitor team capacity to avoid overbooking resources and staff
  • Reallocate tasks instantly through integrated workload views
  • Eliminate reminder emails. Let ClickUp Brain automatically handle follow-ups
  • Approve team hours in moments and focus on event execution
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No chasing, no guessing, pure focus on event success.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing timesheets automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers at Your Fingertips

Ask Brain "Who hasn't logged hours?" or "Where is time being spent?" and get immediate insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Prepared and Confident

Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and prep work are logged and linked to the correct tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Event Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, manages follow-ups, and drafts reports with zero effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Problems Early Before Event Deadlines

Brain detects missing entries and anomalies early to prevent costly errors.

Common Questions

FAQs on Event Management Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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