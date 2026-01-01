Handling time without a dedicated system in event management leads to chaos. Here's what event teams face without precise time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every team member submits their hours before invoices go out.
Approvals, locked entries, and audit logs guarantee accurate, billable time every time.
Real-time workload views help balance assignments and prevent burnout during crunch times.
All time entries are securely stored with export-ready logs for compliance checks.
Tag hours by event, client, or service to generate detailed cost breakdowns.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so your team focuses on delivering great events.
Teams that thrive on precise, real-time time management.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing timesheets automatically.
Ask Brain "Who hasn't logged hours?" or "Where is time being spent?" and get immediate insights.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and progress before meetings.
Meetings and prep work are logged and linked to the correct tasks without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, manages follow-ups, and drafts reports with zero effort.
Brain detects missing entries and anomalies early to prevent costly errors.