Handling client meetings, property showings, and admin without a unified time tracking tool leads to costly inefficiencies:
ClickUp automations remind you to submit time after each appointment so every minute counts.
Built-in approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate commission calculations.
Workload views reveal hours vs. capacity so managers can rebalance tasks proactively.
Complete logs and edit histories are stored securely and ready for compliance reviews.
Tag time entries by listing or client for detailed reporting and profitability analysis.
Automations handle reminders and approvals so agents focus on selling, not paperwork.
No chasing, no manual reports, no guesswork. Brain manages it all for you.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask Brain “Who hasn’t logged time today?” or “How much time was spent on Listing 123?” and get immediate responses.
Brain prepares concise reports on hours, workloads, and project progress ahead of meetings.
Meetings and client calls are logged and linked to the correct listings without manual input.
Brain triggers alerts for overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect payroll or client billing.