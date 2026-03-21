Relying on generic time tracking can disrupt an esports player's routine and performance:
Automated reminders ensure every gaming session is logged before your next match.
Lock entries with audit trails to maintain trust and transparency.
Workload insights help balance practice intensity with recovery.
Export comprehensive session data to plan strategies and review progress.
Tag hours by activity type to pinpoint areas for improvement.
AI-powered automation handles session reminders and report generation seamlessly.
Set deadlines once; Brain triggers reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Query “Who missed practice?” or “How long was the last scrim?” for immediate answers.
Auto-created summaries of time spent, workload, and improvements await you.
Meetings and strategy talks are logged and linked to tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtraining, automates follow-ups, and produces reports without manual help.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect performance.