Managing your teaching hours without a dedicated system can lead to confusion and lost time. Here's what happens to ESL teachers without precise time tracking:
ClickUp automations remind you to log time for each lesson before your day ends.
Lock your entries and keep an audit trail to guarantee accurate billing and payment.
Use Workload views to balance lesson prep and teaching hours, avoiding burnout.
Export detailed time logs anytime to support compliance and contract discussions.
Tag hours to specific learners or courses for precise reporting and growth insights.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so you can focus on your students.
Focused ESL professionals who need precise, effortless time management
Forget manual follow-ups and tedious reports—AI manages it all for you.
Set your deadlines once and Brain automates reminders and flags missing logs.
Ask Brain, “Which lessons aren’t logged?” or “How much prep did I do last week?”
Receive AI-generated overviews of your teaching hours and workload at your convenience.
Meetings, student calls, and prep work are tracked and linked to the right tasks.
Brain monitors overtime, triggers reminders, and compiles reports without your input.
Brain detects missing hours and unusual activity early, so you stay ahead of problems.