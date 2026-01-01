Without dedicated tools, tracking time can become a bottleneck for entrepreneurs, leading to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders and easy timers help you log time accurately without interrupting your workflow.
Lock entries and use approvals to provide clear, auditable time records that build trust.
Real-time workload views let you balance projects and prevent burnout.
AI-generated reports give you clear insights into where your time went.
Organize hours by client, task, or project to simplify billing and reporting.
Automations and AI handle follow-ups and data checks so you stay focused on growing your business.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing timesheets automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where your hours are going and get instant responses.
Brain captures discussions and maps them to the right projects automatically.
Receive AI-generated summaries and reports that keep you informed and ready.
Brain triggers workflows for approvals, overtime alerts, and report generation.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, helping you avoid costly errors.