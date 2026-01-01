Time Tracking Software for Entrepreneurs

Time Tracking Designed to Empower Entrepreneurs

Capture every minute of your workday, streamline your billing, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI simplify your time management so you can focus on growing your business.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Challenges

Why Entrepreneurs Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Without dedicated tools, tracking time can become a bottleneck for entrepreneurs, leading to costly inefficiencies:

  • Inconsistent time logs lead to inaccurate billing and lost revenue
  • Manual tracking eats into productive hours that could grow your business
  • Lack of real-time insights makes prioritizing tasks guesswork
  • Difficulty managing multiple projects causes missed deadlines and client frustration
  • Billing disputes arise due to unclear or missing time records
  • No automated reminders means forgotten entries and incomplete data
  • Disconnected tools create fragmented workflows and data silos
  • Limited visibility into team or contractor hours hinders strategic decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Entrepreneurs

Outdated methods create friction and blind spots that stall your business.

Old-School Time Tracking

  • Relying on manual timers or spreadsheets prone to errors
  • No centralized view of all projects and clients
  • Delayed approvals and unclear accountability
  • Time data disconnected from project outcomes
  • Guessing workload capacity and deadlines
  • Challenges exporting data for invoicing or reporting

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • All time tracked and managed in one intuitive platform
  • Instant visibility into where hours are spent
  • Automated approvals with audit trails for transparency
  • Time linked directly to tasks, projects, and clients
  • Real-time workload insights to prevent burnout
  • Export-ready reports tailored for billing and analysis
Entrepreneurial Benefits

Unlock What Tailored Time Tracking Does for Entrepreneurs

Generic tools limit your growth; specialized time tracking fuels it.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute Is Captured

Automated reminders and easy timers help you log time accurately without interrupting your workflow.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets to Clients with Confidence

Lock entries and use approvals to provide clear, auditable time records that build trust.

ClickUp Views

Spot When Your Workload Is Overwhelming Before It Hurts Your Business

Real-time workload views let you balance projects and prevent burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Reviews with Ready-Made Time Summaries

AI-generated reports give you clear insights into where your time went.

ClickUp Reports

Track Time Across Multiple Projects Effortlessly

Organize hours by client, task, or project to simplify billing and reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Spend Less Time Managing Time Tracking

Automations and AI handle follow-ups and data checks so you stay focused on growing your business.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Entrepreneurs Benefit Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Entrepreneurs who demand precision and efficiency in their time management.

For Solo Entrepreneurs and Freelancers

  • Stop losing billable hours. Automated timers and reminders keep you on track
  • Instantly see which projects need more attention without juggling spreadsheets
  • Generate professional timesheets and invoices with minimal effort
  • Keep your focus on clients and business growth, not admin

For Small Business Owners and Startup Founders

  • Monitor your team’s time alongside your own in one place
  • Optimize resource allocation before projects slip off track
  • Eliminate manual chasing of timesheets, freeing you to lead effectively
  • Approve and review time entries quickly to maintain cash flow
ClickUp Brain Features

How Time Tracking Transforms with AI-Powered Automation

Leverage ClickUp Brain, ClickUp 4.0, and Brain Max to eliminate manual work and elevate your time tracking.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing timesheets automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Answers to Your Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where your hours are going and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Client Meetings and Calls Without Missing a Beat

Brain captures discussions and maps them to the right projects automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Billing and Reviews Without Lifting a Finger

Receive AI-generated summaries and reports that keep you informed and ready.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Routine Workflows Around Time Tracking

Brain triggers workflows for approvals, overtime alerts, and report generation.

#ClickUpBrain

Catch Anomalies Before They Affect Your Bottom Line

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, helping you avoid costly errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Entrepreneurs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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