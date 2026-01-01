Engineering workflows are complex and dynamic. Without dedicated time tracking, teams face significant hurdles:
Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted on schedule before project reviews.
Approvals and immutable entries ensure billing accuracy for clients and internal audits.
Workload dashboards reveal capacity imbalances, allowing proactive task reallocation.
Every time entry is stored with full edit history, ready for compliance or internal audits.
Tag hours to projects or clients and generate detailed insights for retrospectives and invoices.
Set up AI-driven reminders and summaries so your team focuses on coding, not tracking.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where hours are allocated. Instant responses.
AI-generated summaries provide workload, time spent, and progress snapshots.
Meetings, debugging, and code reviews are logged and linked to tasks seamlessly.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.
Brain spots anomalies and missing logs early to prevent project delays.