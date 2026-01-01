Without a dedicated system, tracking time in energy trading can cost accuracy and efficiency. Common pitfalls include:
Set automated reminders to guarantee all timesheets are submitted ahead of settlement deadlines.
Use approval workflows and audit trails to provide payroll-ready data without manual rechecks.
Leverage Workload views to identify overextended traders and redistribute tasks proactively.
Maintain comprehensive logs of every time entry and approval for swift compliance reporting.
Tag hours by trading desk or project to generate detailed labor cost reports for precise budgeting.
Automate reminders and summaries so time tracking blends seamlessly into daily workflows.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends automated nudges and flags missing entries proactively.
Ask Brain questions like “Who’s missing submissions?” or “Where are trading hours allocated?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and progress tailored to your trading teams.
Meetings, calls, and market analysis activities are logged and connected to relevant trades without lifting a finger.
Brain identifies overtime, triggers alerts, and creates reports with zero manual input.
Brain detects missing or unusual time entries early, helping you avoid costly settlement errors.