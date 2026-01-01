Employee Time Tracking Made Simple

Intuitive Time Tracking Software Tailored for HR Teams

Accurately capture employee hours, streamline timesheet approvals, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate follow-ups for you.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Roadblocks

The Challenges HR Faces Without Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Handling employee hours without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Inconsistent or missing timesheets delay payroll processing
  • Manual data entry errors inflate labor costs and complicate audits
  • Hidden overwork risks increase burnout and turnover
  • Compliance gaps create legal vulnerabilities
  • Managers overwhelmed by chasing submissions lose focus on team leadership
  • Disjointed systems prevent actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours triggers billing conflicts
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting undermines strategic decisions
Comparing Traditional and ClickUp Approaches

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Don’t Meet HR Needs

Fragmented processes and limited visibility slow down HR workflows and increase errors.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Timesheets emailed or tracked in spreadsheets, consolidated manually
  • Limited oversight on submissions until deadlines pass
  • Approval processes lack transparency and audit trails
  • Time records disconnected from actual projects and tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp’s Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Real-time insights into team hours and submission status
  • Built-in approval workflows with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Seamless integration of time data with tasks and projects
  • Workload views displaying real capacity versus assigned hours
  • Easily exportable, tamper-proof records for compliance and payroll
Unlock HR Potential

Empower Your HR Processes with Advanced Time Tracking Features

Overcome delays, manual errors, and disconnected data with ClickUp’s smart time tracking capabilities.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Payroll Run Has Complete Timesheets

Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain keep timesheet submissions on track so payroll never stalls.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll Every Cycle

Approval workflows enforce data integrity and create audit trails to guarantee payroll accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Detect Employee Burnout Before It Impacts Retention

Workload views highlight capacity imbalances early, helping you redistribute tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete, Exportable Records

Every time entry and edit is logged and export-ready, ensuring compliance confidence.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labor Cost Breakdowns

Tag hours by projects or cost centers to produce transparent, actionable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Time Tracking Tasks

Automations handle reminders and reports so your team can focus on strategic HR work.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Teams That Gain the Most from Dedicated Employee Time Tracking Software

Departments relying on precise time data to optimize workforce management.

HR Managers: Streamline Your Time Tracking Workflow

  • Eliminate the hassle of chasing timesheets. Automated prompts ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify missing entries without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve time entries instantly. Locked records prevent post-approval edits
  • Enter every payroll cycle with trusted, verified time data ready for processing

Department Managers: Gain Visibility and Control Over Team Hours

  • Monitor team capacity in real time to prevent burnout and imbalance
  • Reassign workloads directly within ClickUp’s Workload view—no extra tools needed
  • Say goodbye to manual reminder emails. Automated follow-ups keep submissions on track
  • Approve team hours efficiently and devote more time to leadership
ClickUp Brain Features

Reimagine Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

Eliminate manual follow-ups, tedious reports, and error-prone checks—let Brain handle it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Automate Timesheet Reminders Seamlessly

Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and highlights missing timesheets automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights on Time Data

Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates AI-based summaries of tracked time, workload, and progress ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are recorded and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Enable Effortless Workflow Automation

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

AI spots unusual entries and missing data early to prevent payroll errors and compliance risks.

Common Questions Answered

FAQs on Employee Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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