Without centralized time tracking, email marketing teams face missed deadlines and resource waste. Here's what happens when time isn't tracked properly:
Automated reminders ensure every team member submits hours before launch dates.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready invoicing every time.
Workload views provide real-time balance between capacity and assigned tasks.
Complete logs and audit trails are instantly available for client reviews and compliance.
Tag hours by project or client to generate detailed profitability reports.
AI-powered alerts and summaries keep time tracking running quietly in the background.
Set deadlines once; Brain automates reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted their campaign hours?” or “Where did time get spent?” and get immediate insights.
Brain generates automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress tailored for email campaigns.
Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and edits are logged and linked to the right tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, assigns necessary follow-ups, and crafts reports autonomously.
Brain spots missing or irregular time entries early, safeguarding billing and timelines.