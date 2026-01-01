Tracking time without a dedicated system is like designing emails without a preview. Here’s what email design teams face without proper time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure your team submits precise timesheets before deadlines.
Locked entries and approvals create trustworthy records for accurate invoicing.
Workload views highlight capacity issues early, so you can redistribute tasks proactively.
Complete logs with edit histories let you respond confidently to client inquiries.
Tag hours by campaign or client to generate detailed, exportable reports.
Set up automations for reminders and summaries so your team focuses on design, not tracking.
Teams focused on precise time management and client billing accuracy
No chasing, no manual reports, no missed entries. ClickUp Brain powers it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends personalized reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or view detailed breakdowns instantly.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time spent, workload, and project progress ahead of meetings.
Meetings, feedback sessions, and revisions are logged and linked to the right campaigns.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing time entries and unusual patterns early, preventing billing errors.