Tracking time in education without a dedicated system often leads to overlooked hours and administrative chaos. Here's what educators face without purpose-built time tracking software:
Automated reminders prompt timely submission of all instructional and prep times.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee error-free and auditable timesheets.
Workload views provide real-time insights into teaching and administrative demands.
Every time entry is logged with full edit histories, instantly exportable for compliance.
Tag hours to specific courses or initiatives to provide detailed reports for stakeholders.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts, letting educators focus on instruction.
Educators and administrators who need precise oversight of instructional and support hours
No more chasing submissions or compiling reports. Brain automates your time tracking workflows.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where is time spent?” and get immediate answers.
AI-generated overviews of teaching hours and workload progress are ready when you are.
Meetings, lesson planning, and discussions are tracked and linked to tasks seamlessly.
Brain flags overtimes, sends follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual time patterns early to protect payroll integrity.