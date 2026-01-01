Time Tracking Tailored for Educators

Time Tracking Software Designed for Educators' Unique Needs

Accurately track classroom hours, manage lesson planning time, streamline administrative tasks, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Educators Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking time in education without a dedicated system often leads to overlooked hours and administrative chaos. Here's what educators face without purpose-built time tracking software:

  • Lesson preparation hours go unrecorded — impacting workload visibility and fair compensation
  • Manual logs cause errors and inconsistencies — leading to inaccurate reporting
  • Difficulty balancing teaching and administrative duties — risking burnout and missed deadlines
  • No clear audit trail for compliance with contract hours — exposing institutions to disputes
  • Time spent on tracking detracts from teaching quality — reducing focus on students
  • Disconnected tools mean fragmented data — preventing actionable insights
  • Managing substitute and part-time hours becomes cumbersome — complicating payroll
  • Educators lack clear reports on how time is allocated — hindering professional development and resource planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Educators

Fragmented records and manual processes slow down educator productivity and transparency.

Old-School Tracking Methods

  • Timesheets kept in paper logs or scattered spreadsheets
  • Time entries compiled manually at month-end
  • Approval processes done via email or verbal confirmation
  • Disconnected from lesson plans and educational projects
  • Capacity and workload estimated without data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or inaccessible

ClickUp Time Tracking for Education

  • Centralized submission and locking of timesheets within one platform
  • Real-time visibility into teaching, prep, and admin hours
  • Streamlined approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Time linked directly to classes, projects, and curriculum goals
  • Workload insights to balance teaching assignments
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and payroll
Educator Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking in Education

Inadequate tools limit your ability to focus on teaching while managing time effectively.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Teaching Hour Is Accurately Logged Before Payroll

Automated reminders prompt timely submission of all instructional and prep times.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Payroll Processing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee error-free and auditable timesheets.

ClickUp Views

Spot Educator Overload Early to Prevent Burnout

Workload views provide real-time insights into teaching and administrative demands.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Exportable, Complete Records

Every time entry is logged with full edit histories, instantly exportable for compliance.

ClickUp Reports

Breakdown Time by Class, Subject, or Project with Precision

Tag hours to specific courses or initiatives to provide detailed reports for stakeholders.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Spent on Time Tracking Administration

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts, letting educators focus on instruction.

Start Tracking Teaching Time with Precision and Ease

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Ideal Users

Which Educator Teams Gain the Most From Dedicated Time Tracking?

Educators and administrators who need precise oversight of instructional and support hours

If You're a School Administrator

  • Eliminate chasing down timesheets. Automated notifications ensure submissions meet deadlines
  • Quickly identify missing or incomplete logs without sifting through emails
  • Approve and lock timesheets in just a few clicks. Secure data prevents post-approval changes
  • Enter each payroll cycle confident in clean, verified time data for all staff

If You're a Teacher or Educator

  • Keep track of teaching, prep, and administrative hours without extra hassle
  • Balance workload and spot overload before stress accumulates
  • Avoid reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve your logged hours quickly and get back to what matters most—educating
AI-Driven Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

No more chasing submissions or compiling reports. Brain automates your time tracking workflows.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Up Emails

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Access Time Tracking Insights

Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where is time spent?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Meetings with Prepared Summaries

AI-generated overviews of teaching hours and workload progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Unlogged Activities

Meetings, lesson planning, and discussions are tracked and linked to tasks seamlessly.

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Let Time Tracking Run on Autopilot

Brain flags overtimes, sends follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain detects missing entries and unusual time patterns early to protect payroll integrity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Educators' Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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