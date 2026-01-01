Relying on manual logs and spreadsheets to track lesson times creates friction and errors. Without specialized time tracking software, driving instructors face:
Automated reminders keep instructors on track so no session goes unrecorded.
Lock entries with approvals and audit trails to guarantee accuracy and trust.
Workload views show real-time capacity so you can redistribute sessions proactively.
Instantly export detailed time logs and edits for regulator reviews.
Tag hours by lesson category to analyze profitability and optimize offerings.
Automated notifications and summaries keep the process running smoothly in the background.
Instructors and coordinators who depend on precise lesson and payroll data
Say goodbye to manual follow-ups and data hunting. Let Brain do the heavy lifting.
Set deadlines once, and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing submissions.
Ask Brain questions like “Which instructors haven’t logged hours?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of lesson hours, instructor workload, and progress.
Brain logs meetings, lesson discussions, and prep time automatically to the right sessions.
Brain flags overtime, triggers reminders, and generates compliance reports without manual input.
Detect missing or inconsistent entries early, protecting payroll accuracy and instructor satisfaction.