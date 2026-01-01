Managing your walking schedule and client billing without dedicated tools can quickly become overwhelming. Without a focused time tracking solution, dog walkers often face:
ClickUp automations remind you to start and stop timers so every walk is recorded accurately.
Lock entries after approval to ensure clients receive trustworthy and unaltered time records.
Use workload views to visualize upcoming walks and adjust your schedule proactively.
Export detailed walk histories with timestamps and notes ready for client questions.
Tag walk types and locations to provide clear insights on your service delivery.
Automate reminders, approvals, and reports so you focus on walking, not paperwork.
Professionals who need precise time logs and streamlined client communication
No missed logs, no chasing clients, no manual reports — Brain manages it all.
Set your walk deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain, "Which walks are unconfirmed?" or "How many hours did I log today?" and get instant answers.
Brain generates automatic summaries of walk times, routes, and client approvals ready when you need them.
Meetings, extra visits, and unexpected stops are logged and linked to the correct client automatically.
Brain flags missed walks, sends follow-ups, and creates reports without any extra input.
Brain detects missing logs or unusual patterns early so you can fix issues before clients notice.