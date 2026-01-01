Time Tracking Software Tailored for Dog Walkers

Track Every Step with Precision — Time Tracking Made for Dog Walkers

Easily log your walks, manage client approvals, and analyze your time on the move — all powered by ClickUp Brain’s smart AI assistance.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Common Challenges

Why Dog Walkers Need Specialized Time Tracking Software

Managing your walking schedule and client billing without dedicated tools can quickly become overwhelming. Without a focused time tracking solution, dog walkers often face:

  • Inaccurate walk logs — leading to disputes over time and payments
  • Manual tracking errors — lost or miscounted client hours
  • No clear view on daily workload — making it hard to balance multiple clients
  • Difficulty proving service compliance — risking client trust
  • Time-consuming admin tasks — less time spent with furry friends
  • Disconnected data across apps — causing confusion and missed payments
  • No automated reminders for clients or walkers — increasing no-shows and delays
  • Challenges in reliable invoicing — affecting income consistency
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Isn’t Enough for Dog Walkers

Manual logs and scattered notes slow you down and risk your earnings.

Old-School Methods

  • Handwritten notes or spreadsheets to track walk times
  • No instant overview of client schedules or walk durations
  • Approvals and confirmations done through calls or texts
  • Time tracking disconnected from invoicing and client management
  • Guesswork involved in planning daily routes and workloads
  • No digital record for client disputes or service proof

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Automatic walk timers linked directly to each client
  • Real-time dashboards showing your daily and weekly schedule
  • Client approvals and confirmations streamlined in one app
  • Time records connected to billing and client profiles
  • Smart workload views to balance your walking routes
  • Secure, exportable records for transparent invoicing
Key Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Dog Walkers

Avoid missed walks, billing errors, and burnout with smarter tracking tailored for your busy days.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Logging a Walk Again

ClickUp automations remind you to start and stop timers so every walk is recorded accurately.

ClickUp Timesheet

Send Verified Walk Logs Straight to Clients

Lock entries after approval to ensure clients receive trustworthy and unaltered time records.

ClickUp Views

Balance Your Workload Before Fatigue Sets In

Use workload views to visualize upcoming walks and adjust your schedule proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Any Client Review with Complete Logs

Export detailed walk histories with timestamps and notes ready for client questions.

ClickUp Reports

Show Clients Exactly How Time Is Spent

Tag walk types and locations to provide clear insights on your service delivery.

ClickUp Reminders

Save Hours on Admin Every Week

Automate reminders, approvals, and reports so you focus on walking, not paperwork.

Track Walk Time Accurately Without the Hassle

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Dog Walker Time Tracking Software

Professionals who need precise time logs and streamlined client communication

For Independent Dog Walkers

  • Stop losing time chasing walk confirmations. Automated reminders make sure every walk is logged
  • Quickly see which clients haven’t approved their walk times
  • Approve walk logs in a tap. Entries lock instantly to avoid disputes
  • Enter each payroll cycle with accurate, client-verified time records

For Dog Walking Business Owners

  • Monitor your team’s total walk hours to prevent overbooking
  • Reassign walks effortlessly using workload views to keep service quality high
  • Let ClickUp handle follow-ups. No more manual reminder emails
  • Approve your walkers’ timesheets in seconds and keep operations smooth
AI-Enhanced Walk Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No missed logs, no chasing clients, no manual reports — Brain manages it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Remembering to Follow Up

Set your walk deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Updates Without Searching

Ask Brain, "Which walks are unconfirmed?" or "How many hours did I log today?" and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Client Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates automatic summaries of walk times, routes, and client approvals ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Step, Even the Unplanned Ones

Meetings, extra visits, and unexpected stops are logged and linked to the correct client automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflow Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags missed walks, sends follow-ups, and creates reports without any extra input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Problems Before They Impact Your Business

Brain detects missing logs or unusual patterns early so you can fix issues before clients notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to Your Time Tracking Questions

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT