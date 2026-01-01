Tracking hours on shoots, editing, and research without a specialized system leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders make sure every timesheet is submitted before production milestones.
Approvals and audit trails keep your time logs clean and client-ready.
Workload views highlight overbooked team members so you can adjust assignments early.
Every time entry is securely stored and instantly exportable for audits.
Tag hours by scene, shoot, or post-production task for transparent reporting.
Automated reminders and reports keep tracking effortless, so you focus on creativity.
Teams that require precise, verifiable time data for efficient production and reporting
No manual follow-ups or reports. Brain automates your entire time tracking workflow.
Set deadlines once and Brain handles all reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted their shoot hours?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of logged time, workload, and project progress.
Meetings, interviews, and edits are logged and linked to the right production tasks.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports with no manual effort.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect budgets or timelines.