Without dedicated software, documentary editors face unique hurdles that disrupt project timelines and budgets:
Automated reminders guarantee complete time logs before project deadlines.
Approvals and audit trails secure your time data, so invoices are always precise.
Visual workload insights help balance editing tasks to prevent burnout.
Export detailed time reports linking hours to specific scenes and edits.
Tag hours by interview, B-roll, or color grading for granular cost tracking.
Automate follow-ups, summaries, and notifications to keep focus on editing.
Teams where precise time capture drives project success and accurate billing
Set deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Which edits took longest?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries on edit progress and time spent.
Meetings, footage reviews, and feedback sessions are captured and linked to tasks.
Brain triggers alerts for overtime and automates follow-up actions.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries before they affect budgets.