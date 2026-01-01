Time Tracking Software for Distributed Teams

Time Tracking Tailored for Distributed Teams

Easily capture hours, streamline approvals, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI manage your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges

Why Distributed Teams Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a unified time tracking system, managing remote teams becomes chaotic. Distributed teams face unique obstacles:

  • Timesheets submitted inconsistently or late — causing payroll delays across time zones
  • Manual spreadsheets lead to errors — inaccuracies multiply with dispersed data
  • No clear view of workload distribution — risk of hidden burnout or uneven assignments
  • Compliance risks escalate — lack of centralized audit trails complicates labour law adherence
  • Managers waste hours chasing timesheet submissions — reducing focus on team leadership
  • Time data scattered across platforms — disconnects hours from projects and outcomes
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and freelancer hours — increasing billing disputes
  • HR struggles to confidently report labor costs — decisions based on guesswork rather than data
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Distributed Teams

Fragmented workflows, delayed insights, and lack of oversight hinder remote team management.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Reliance on emailed spreadsheets or manual entries
  • Limited visibility into timesheet statuses until deadlines pass
  • Approvals handled informally, lacking audit records
  • Time entries disconnected from actual tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance documentation is incomplete and cumbersome to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Real-time dashboards showing team hours and submission status
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and audit trails
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and projects
  • Workload insights comparing planned versus actual capacity
  • Ready-to-export, tamper-proof compliance records
Distributed Team Benefits

Unlock Six Ways Distributed Teams Thrive with Advanced Time Tracking

Disconnected tools and delayed data obscure productivity and risk burnout across locations.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Timesheet Deadline Across Time Zones

Automated ClickUp reminders ensure every remote team member submits their hours on time, no matter where they are.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Payroll-Ready, Verified Timesheets Every Cycle

With approvals and locked entries, ClickUp guarantees data integrity before payroll processing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Burnout Risks Early in Distributed Teams

Workload views reveal real-time capacity vs. tracked hours, helping balance distributed workloads proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete Remote Work Logs

Every time entry and edit is logged and export-ready, ensuring compliance across jurisdictions.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Detailed Labor Cost Insights by Location or Project

Tag hours by region, client, or project to generate precise reports supporting informed budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Save Remote Teams Time with Automated Tracking Alerts

Automations handle reminders and summaries so your distributed teams focus on work, not admin.

Accurate Time Tracking for Distributed Teams Starts Here

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Which Distributed Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams relying on precise, accessible time data across locations to optimize productivity

If You're a Remote HR Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet chaos. Automated deadlines and reminders keep submissions consistent worldwide
  • Instantly identify missing timesheets without digging through emails
  • Complete approvals in one click. Entries lock immediately to prevent post-submission edits
  • Approach payroll with confidence, knowing data is verified and compliant

If You're a Distributed Team Leader

  • Monitor team capacity across time zones to prevent burnout and maintain balance
  • Reallocate tasks seamlessly from the Workload view without extra tools or meetings
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups and approvals
  • Approve hours quickly so you can focus on leading, not paperwork
ClickUp Brain Enhancements

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

Eliminate manual follow-ups and reports — Brain handles your distributed team’s time tracking intelligently.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Across Borders

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically across regions.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Query Time Data Without Delay

Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t submitted this week?” or “Where is time allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of hours, workload, and progress tailored for remote teams.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and chats logged and mapped to tasks without manual entry, even across locations.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Complex Distributed Workflows

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports seamlessly without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Brain identifies missing entries and anomalies early, preventing costly errors in distributed payroll.

Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to Your Distributed Time Tracking Questions

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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