Without specialized tools, tracking time in disability support can lead to significant issues:
Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted before payroll deadlines.
Approvals and audit trails ensure trustworthy data aligned with funding requirements.
Visual workload insights help balance assignments before stress impacts care.
Instantly export comprehensive logs meeting regulatory standards.
Tag hours by client and activity for detailed financial reporting.
Automations handle reminders and reporting so you focus on support work.
Teams that require precise, compliant, and efficient time management
Eliminate manual tasks and gain instant clarity with AI-driven features.
Set deadlines once and Brain handles reminders and flags missing timesheets.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where hours were allocated and get immediate responses.
Receive automated reports on time tracking, workloads, and progress before meetings.
Meetings, client visits, and discussions are logged and linked to tasks without extra input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates audit-ready reports seamlessly.
AI flags missing or unusual time entries early to prevent disputes and errors.