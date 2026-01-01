Time Tracking Software for Directors

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Directors

Monitor project hours, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep every deadline on track.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Directors Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a tailored time tracking system, Directors face critical obstacles that impact decision-making and project oversight:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets hinder accurate budget forecasting
  • Manual data entry leads to costly inaccuracies in resource allocation
  • Limited visibility into team workloads risks overextension and burnout
  • Compliance risks increase without detailed audit trails
  • Time wasted chasing updates detracts from strategic leadership
  • Disconnected systems make it difficult to correlate time with project outcomes
  • Verifying external contractor hours becomes a tedious, error-prone task
  • Unreliable labor cost insights affect financial planning and reporting
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Systems Fall Short for Directors

Fragmented processes and outdated tools leave Directors without the insights they need.

Legacy Tracking Approaches

  • Timesheets submitted via email or scattered spreadsheets
  • Lack of real-time visibility into submissions
  • Approvals managed through disjointed email threads
  • Time entries disconnected from project tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Incomplete compliance documentation

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized platform with instant timesheet submission and locking
  • Live tracking of team hours and progress
  • Integrated approvals with reminders and full audit logs
  • Time data linked directly to tasks and projects
  • Visual Workload views to balance capacity and demand
  • Exportable, audit-ready compliance records
Director-Focused Benefits

Unlock the Power of Time Tracking for Directors

Traditional systems limit your oversight and responsiveness. ClickUp empowers you to:
ClickUp Automations

Never Start a Payroll Run With Missing Timesheets Again

ClickUp automations send reminders around deadlines so every timesheet is submitted before payroll.

ClickUp Timesheet

Send Every Timesheet to Payroll Already Verified and Locked

With ClickUp, approvals, locked entries, and audit trails ensure payroll-ready data every time.
ClickUp Views

Know Who Is Burning Out Before They Hand in Their Notice

ClickUp’s Workload view shows capacity vs hours in real time so you can rebalance work early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Any Audit With Every Record Already Export-Ready

ClickUp stores every entry and edit with logs you can instantly export for audits.

ClickUp Reports

Show Finance Exactly Where Every Labour Hour Went

In ClickUp, tag hours by project or cost center and generate detailed, export-ready reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut the Time Your Team Spends on Time Tracking Admin

ClickUp automates reminders, summaries, and alerts so tracking runs in the background.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Directors Benefit Most from Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Directors who need precise oversight of their teams and projects

If You're a Project Director

  • Eliminate the chase for timesheets. Automated notifications ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who’s missing entries without manual follow-ups
  • Approve and lock timesheets with a single click. Keep data secure and final
  • Enter each review cycle confident in your data’s accuracy and completeness

If You're a Department Director

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent burnout and staff turnover
  • Reallocate workloads directly within ClickUp's intuitive Workload view
  • Forget manual reminder emails. Brain automates follow-ups seamlessly
  • Approve your team's hours swiftly to maintain focus on leadership priorities
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Intervention

No more tedious follow-ups or data sifting. ClickUp Brain automates everything.

#ClickUpBrain

Stop Thinking About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers Without Digging

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did time go?” Brain responds instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Already Prepared

Automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Work That Usually Gets Missed

Meetings and discussions are logged and mapped to the right tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Catch Issues Before They Turn Into Problems

Brain spots missing entries, and unusual patterns, early before it impacts payroll.

Frequently Asked Questions

Directors’ Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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