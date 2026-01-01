Time Tracking Tailored for Digital Marketing Managers

Time Tracking Software Designed to Power Your Marketing Workflow

Capture every billable minute, streamline campaign reporting, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your time management tasks.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Digital Marketing Managers Rely on Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without focused time tracking, managing campaigns and teams becomes chaotic. Digital Marketing Managers face these hurdles without dedicated software:

  • Inaccurate campaign hour logs — leading to budget overruns
  • Manual tracking errors — causing misaligned client billing
  • No insight into team workload — risking missed deadlines and burnout
  • Disconnected data from marketing platforms — losing valuable performance context
  • Constantly chasing timesheet submissions — wasting precious management time
  • Fragmented project and time records — hindering strategic planning
  • Difficulty verifying freelance and agency hours — complicating vendor management
  • Limited reporting on campaign profitability — decisions made without data
Old School vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Marketing Teams

Disjointed tools and manual processes slow your marketing momentum.

Conventional Approaches

  • Tracking hours via emails and spreadsheets, prone to delays
  • Lack of real-time visibility into team efforts
  • Approvals scattered across platforms with no clear audit trail
  • Time data isolated from campaign tasks and goals
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance and client billing records incomplete or unreliable

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for submitting and locking timesheets
  • Live dashboards showing marketing team hours and capacity
  • Built-in approvals with reminders and full audit history
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and campaign results
  • Workload views for proactive resource allocation
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records for audits and client billing
Marketing Manager Benefits

Unlock Six Key Advantages of Dedicated Time Tracking for Marketing

Overcome bottlenecks and gain clarity with a tool built for your unique demands.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Hour Across Campaigns

Automated reminders ensure every marketing activity is logged before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data to Finance with Confidence

Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee billing accuracy every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overworked Team Members Early

Real-time workload tracking helps you prevent burnout and maintain team morale.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits Without Stress

Detailed audit trails and export-ready reports are available instantly.

ClickUp Reports

Tie Time Directly to Campaign Performance

Tag hours to clients and projects for precise ROI analysis.

ClickUp Reminders

Save Hours Managing Time Tracking Administration

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so your focus stays on results.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Time Tracking for Digital Marketing Managers

Teams focused on precision, productivity, and campaign profitability

For Marketing Project Managers

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated reminders ensure timely timesheet submissions
  • Access real-time visibility on who’s logged hours without tedious digging
  • Approve timesheets seamlessly. Lock entries to maintain billing integrity
  • Enter client meetings and brainstorming sessions as billable work with ease

For Digital Marketing Team Leads

  • Identify workload imbalances before they affect campaign delivery
  • Reassign tasks and hours swiftly using the workload dashboard
  • Forget chasing timesheets. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups
  • Approve team hours in seconds and focus on strategic leadership
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

Say goodbye to manual tracking headaches with AI-powered assistance.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Chasing

Set one deadline; Brain handles reminders and flags missing submissions.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Time Tracking Insights

Ask Brain who’s logged time or where hours were spent and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries of team hours and project progress are ready on demand.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture All Work Activities

Meetings, calls, and discussions are logged and mapped to tasks effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Autopilot Workflows Keep You on Track

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Campaigns

AI flags missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect your timelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Digital Marketing Managers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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