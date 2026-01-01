Time Tracking Tailored for Digital Marketing Agencies

Time Tracking Software Designed for Marketing Teams

Capture every billable minute, streamline project time management, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle automated follow-ups and insights.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Digital Marketing Agencies Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Handling project hours without a unified system is like running campaigns blind. Here’s what marketing agencies face without dedicated time tracking:

  • Inconsistent time logs across campaigns — leading to inaccurate billing and budgeting
  • Manual entry errors — misreported hours waste client trust and agency profits
  • No clear visibility on team workload — causing missed deadlines and burnout
  • Difficulty tracking freelancer and contractor hours — complicating invoicing and payments
  • Scattered data across tools — making performance analysis a nightmare
  • Managers overwhelmed with chasing timesheets — diverting focus from strategy
  • Inadequate reporting on campaign labor costs — hindering profitability insights
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Falls Short for Marketing Agencies

Disjointed processes and limited oversight hold your agency back.

Conventional Methods

  • Manual spreadsheets or emails for time entry, prone to delays and errors
  • Lack of real-time visibility into team hours and project progress
  • Approvals managed via scattered messages with no audit trail
  • Time tracking disconnected from project tasks and deliverables
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Limited compliance and export capabilities for audits

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized, real-time time entries linked directly to campaigns and tasks
  • Transparent visibility into team workload and hours logged
  • Streamlined approvals with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Integrated time, tasks, and projects for actionable insights
  • Dynamic workload views for accurate capacity management
  • Tamper-proof, export-ready records for client billing and compliance
Agency Benefits

Unlock New Possibilities with Advanced Time Tracking for Marketing Agencies

Outdated tools and fragmented data slow your campaigns. Here’s how ClickUp empowers your agency:
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Minute Across Campaigns

Automated reminders ensure every team member submits accurate time before client billing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Client Invoicing

Approval workflows lock entries and create audit trails, enhancing transparency and trust.

ClickUp Views

Detect Team Overload Before It Impacts Campaign Quality

Real-time workload views highlight capacity issues so you can rebalance resources proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Client Reviews with Complete, Exportable Time Records

Instantly access detailed logs and reports to demonstrate accountability and project ROI.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint Where Every Labor Hour Contributes to Campaign Success

Tag time by client, project, or task to generate granular cost and productivity reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burdens with Intelligent Automation

Automated follow-ups and summaries let your team focus on creative work, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Every Campaign Minute Accurately Today

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Ideal Users

Which Marketing Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where precise time data drives project success and profitability

If You're a Digital Project Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet chaos. Automated reminders keep submissions on schedule.
  • Gain instant clarity on who’s logged time and who hasn’t.
  • Approve and lock timesheets swiftly. Ensure data integrity before billing.
  • Enter every client meeting and task with confidence, ready for invoicing.

If You're a Creative Team Lead

  • Monitor team bandwidth to prevent burnout and missed deadlines.
  • Adjust workloads dynamically from the Workload dashboard without interrupting flow.
  • Say goodbye to reminder emails. Brain handles all follow-ups.
  • Approve your team’s hours effortlessly so you can focus on creative direction.
AI-Enhanced Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

ClickUp Brain automates time tracking management so your agency runs smoother.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask questions like “Who’s missing time entries?” or “How are hours allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Client Reviews Prepared

Brain generates automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings, calls, and creative sessions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflow Automation Run on Its Own

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports with zero manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing timesheets and unusual patterns early to keep projects on track.

Frequently Asked Questions

Your Time Tracking Questions Answered

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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