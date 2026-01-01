Handling project hours without a unified system is like running campaigns blind. Here’s what marketing agencies face without dedicated time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every team member submits accurate time before client billing deadlines.
Approval workflows lock entries and create audit trails, enhancing transparency and trust.
Real-time workload views highlight capacity issues so you can rebalance resources proactively.
Instantly access detailed logs and reports to demonstrate accountability and project ROI.
Tag time by client, project, or task to generate granular cost and productivity reports.
Automated follow-ups and summaries let your team focus on creative work, not paperwork.
Teams where precise time data drives project success and profitability
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask questions like “Who’s missing time entries?” or “How are hours allocated?” and get immediate answers.
Brain generates automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress.
Meetings, calls, and creative sessions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports with zero manual effort.
Brain spots missing timesheets and unusual patterns early to keep projects on track.