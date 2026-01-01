Tracking appointment times and client interactions without a dedicated system is like managing diets without a plan. Here's what dietitians face without proper time tracking software:
Automated reminders ensure every consultation is logged before invoicing deadlines.
Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee accurate, tamper-proof billing data.
Workload views track your consultation capacity in real time, helping you balance your schedule.
Every entry and edit is logged and easily exportable to meet healthcare regulations.
Tag hours by client or program, generating detailed, actionable reports for your practice.
Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts let you focus on client care, not paperwork.
Practices that depend on precise session tracking and billing accuracy
No tedious follow-ups, no data hunting, no manual reporting. Brain manages it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t recorded sessions?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic overviews of hours, workload, and client progress ready when you are.
Meetings and informal consultations are logged and linked to client files without effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports with no manual input.
Brain spots missing sessions and unusual patterns early, keeping billing and compliance on track.