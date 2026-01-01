Tracking billable hours and managing creative workloads without a dedicated tool leads to chaos. Design teams face these hurdles without precise time tracking:
ClickUp automations prompt timely submissions so no billable hour slips through the cracks.
Locked entries and audit trails ensure your time records are accurate and invoice-ready.
Visualize real-time capacity versus logged hours to proactively balance tasks.
Instantly access detailed logs and summaries that showcase your team's efforts.
Tag hours by project phase or client for transparent reporting.
Automated reminders and summaries keep tracking running smoothly without extra effort.
Teams that require pinpoint accuracy in tracking creative efforts
No more manual tracking headaches—let AI do the heavy lifting.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who’s submitted time or how hours are allocated, and get immediate answers.
Receive automated overviews of time spent, workload balance, and project progress.
Meetings, brainstorms, and design critiques get logged and linked to the right tasks.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
AI spots anomalies and missing entries early, protecting your project timelines.